The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday Pfizer booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for certain groups of Hoosiers. This…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium, which the U.S. Supreme Court ended last month, was somewhat effective in keeping…
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the latest federal eviction moratorium Thursday, tenant advocates say it will be a race against the clock to…
Indiana House leaders’ announcement Thursday that they’ll try to extend syringe exchange programs by at least one year is welcome news to health officials…
Indiana has received about $3.3 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.The state says some of…
The Indiana State Department of Health plans to target preventable injuries with a resource guide for emergency rooms and child-welfare caseworkers.…
The Centers for Disease Control says Indiana ranks well when it comes to childhood immunizations. The CDC released its National Immunization Survey…
When schools in Alberta, Canada, closed for summer in 2009, it put the breaks on the swine flu outbreak in the province, says research from McMaster University. But authorities have to weigh the costs and benefits of preemptive closure, and there isn't always a clear answer.