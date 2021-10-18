-
The Tippecanoe County Election Board Tuesday found a procedural way to release itself from investigating admittedly illegal cell phone use by Republican…
-
State officials announced a potential 50-year deal Tuesday to lease unused state cell towers and use the money to pay for the Bicentennial projects.The…
-
Indiana wants to make it harder for prison inmates to use smuggled cell phones.Governor Pence and nine other Republican governors are asking the Federal…
-
186 new laws take effect today in Indiana. Most laws the legislature passes go on the books officially on July 1, the first day of the state fiscal…