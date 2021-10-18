-
In a surprise to many, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium Tuesday, targeting areas of the country that are at…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week it recommends people wear masks in schools as COVID-19 cases surge. It's prompting some…
-
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recently made one last extension to the nationwide eviction moratorium.There were fears of an "eviction…
-
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday it is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after national guidance to do so. The state is…
-
Indiana surpassed 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, reporting more than half of its total in a little over a month. The state’s current surge places it…
-
Indiana health officials say new COVID-19 quarantine guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should help health care workers,…
-
State health leaders are beginning to release their plans for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine — whenever one becomes available. All states were required…
-
Indiana is evaluating how Hoosiers will be affected by the recent eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The federal…
-
Purdue University announced Thursday a halt to all university-sponsored international travel over the school’s upcoming spring break. The statement nods…
-
Indiana’s Republican U.S. Senator wants to expand national efforts to address infectious diseases caused by substance abuse disorders.The Scott County HIV…