child sexual abuse

-
After a number of high profile teacher sexual misconduct cases and a low ranking on a national “teacher conduct” scorecard -- state lawmakers formed a…
-
Indiana’s largest teachers’ union says legislators should look at all school staff as they take steps to reduce sexual misconduct in schools.The…
-
Purdue continues to remind its employees about their responsibility to report child abuse.Acting President Tim Sands says that can be done by calling 911…
-
A greater effort to protect children in the Lafayette area is underway.Stewards of Children is a training program aimed at changing people’s actions and…
-
All Purdue employees have the responsibility to do what's right to keep those who work, study, and visit the university safe. That's the message from…