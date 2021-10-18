Chris Paulsen

-
Indiana groups pushing for LGBT rights say the path forward to securing those rights next year is educating lawmakers. LGBT rights advocates discussed…
The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to add transgendered Hoosiers to a gay-rights bill.Democrats and gay-rights groups have opposed Senate…
Advocates on either side of the religious liberty/LGBT rights debate at the Statehouse say they’re not surprised a bill aiming to rewrite last year’s…
The legislative debate over LGBT rights next year is likely to focus more than ever before on the "T" in that phrase.Until now, the statehouse LGBT debate…