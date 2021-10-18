-
I wasn't sure what to expect of Cor Christmas from Cally Banham. Turns out, it is amazing! English horn isn't the first instrument you might associate…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Nick Palmer, Music Director of the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra, about the next performance, Holidays At The Movies,…
This Sunday the Lafayette Master Chorale continues their 54th season at First Baptist Church in Lafayette. WBAA's John Clare spoke with artistic director…
John Clare talks to Ellie and Bob Haan, founders of the Haan Mansion Museum of Indiana Art about the museum and tours. Throughout December there are…
The next concert from the Lafayette Chamber Singers is Sunday afternoon, December 9th, and features selections for the holidays. On the program is music…
Holiday Cheer and All That Jazz takes place Saturday night at Loeb Playhouse with the Purdue Jazz Bands.WBAA's John Clare spoke with Professor Mo Trout…
The 44th Annual Tuba Christmas is taking place Saturday, December 8th at Loeb Playhouse. It's a tradition started by tuba player and professor Harvey…
This Sunday the Lafayette Master Chorale continues their 53rd season at First Baptist Church in Lafayette. WBAA's John Clare spoke with artistic director…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Margot Marlatt, cellist and Artistic Director of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society, and trumpeter Mo Trout about…
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…