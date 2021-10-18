-
The 49th Annual Indiana Fiddlers Gathering takes place Saturday, August 14th from 10 am to 8 pm at the Tippecanoe Battlefield in Battle Ground. Fiddlers'…
This month, WBAA partners with Delphi Opera House for three concerts with classical, jazz, and folk music. WBAA's John Clare has The Vivaldi Project in…
The New Harmony Music Festival & School takes place July 7th through 13th in New Harmony, Indiana. Lafayette-native Christopher Layer, who began the…
Christopher Layer tells how he founded the New Harmony Music Festival, and the lineup of concerts, artists and events which will make up the inaugural…
Lafayette’s Christopher Layer, flutist and pipes player, has established the New Harmony Music Festival and School, and talks about its inaugural season…