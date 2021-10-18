-
A Purdue graduate will be the next director of the university’s Extension Service. Jason Henderson received his master’s and doctoral degrees in…
-
The next phase of the search for a new director of Purdue Extension begins Tuesday. The four finalists for the job will be on campus this month for more…
-
Dr. Chuck Hibberd is leaving to accept the Extension Service director job at the University of Nebraska. He begins the job October 1st and returns to the…
-
The head of Purdue Extension is poised to leave his job. Chuck Hibberd is interviewing next week for the position of dean and director of extension at the…