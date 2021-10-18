-
Just days after a federal judge shut down a $54 billion merger between health insurers Anthem and Cigna on anti-competitive grounds, a Valentine’s Day…
-
If Indianapolis-based insurance company Anthem wants to appeal a federal judge’s decision scrapping the company’s upcoming merger with fellow insurer…
-
In light of the ongoing antitrust trial playing out in Washington, Indianapolis-based health insurer Anthem has extended the deadline to complete a merger…
-
The first half of the federal trial challenging the planned merger between insurance giants Anthem and Cigna ended Friday, and a federal judge could rule…
-
Two giant mergers among the nation’s five largest health insurers, including Indianapolis-based Anthem, were put on hold Thursday by the U.S. Justice…
-
An Indiana University health policy expert says insurance companies might deal a big blow to Obamacare.Last week, UnitedHealth Group, the nation's largest…
-
Executives with Indianapolis-based Anthem have given their first interviews about the deal that will make the health insurance company the largest in…
-
Purdue is changing administrators for employee health insurance. The Board of Trustees approved a three year, $4.95 million contract with Anthem. It takes…