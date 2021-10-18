City of Kokomo

-
John Clare talks to Dave Broman, Executive Director of the Howard County Historical Society, about the group founded in 1916. Currently the Seiberling…
The head of the United Auto Workers was in Indiana on Monday, urging union members to vote for Democratic Senate candidate Evan Bayh. His tour included a…
The Kokomo City Council has passed an ordinance expanding civil rights protections to the LGBT community.Monday’s vote was 5-4 – the same as a preliminary…
UPDATE: March 8The Kokomo City Council has preliminarily voted to expand civil rights protections to LGBT individuals.The council's 5-4 vote came after a…
Lafayette city leaders made it official Tuesday: a summer league baseball team will call Columbian Park’s Loeb Stadium home, starting next summer.The city…
Kokomo is set to get its own professional soccer team.Mayor Greg Goodnight and MKE Sports & Entertainment made the announcement Monday. Goodnight says the…
A major hurdle that could have kept Kokomo’s new baseball team from playing in their home stadium is being removed.FEMA and the Indiana Department of…