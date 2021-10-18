-
U.S. Senate Democrats have proposed a clean energy standard that calls for getting the country’s electricity from sources that don’t emit — or can capture…
Environmentalists hope the state will extend net metering rates for solar before time runs out. Net metering gives people with solar panels credits for…
Some Hoosiers and Appalachia residents are advocating for federal dollars to restore abandoned coal mines.The RECLAIM Act would free up $34 million over…
The Purdue Institute for Civic Communication (PICC) is hosting its first forum Friday, September 13. The focus is on energy and includes a debate on the…
The Hoosier Environmental Council wants to help businesses reduce their energy costs. The group is hosting a workshop that also aims at green job…
A Purdue professor thinks the framework of President Obama’s Climate Action Plan is the right course of action. Dr. Maureen McCann is director of the…