Clerk-Treasurer Judy Rhodes

The West Lafayette budget is expected to increase by $1.7 million next year --an approximately 9 percent raise -- but city officials say that's not likely…
The West Lafayette City Council will take a first vote on the proposed 2015 budget Monday night.The $19.2 million dollar spending plan represents a nearly…
The City of West Lafayette is looking to change its trash ordinance. The main component is a proposed increase for residents in the cost of trash,…
Raises and a pair of infrastructure projects are two reasons for a budget increase next year in West Lafayette.The city is planning to give employees a…