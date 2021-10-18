© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clint Needham

  • annejohn21.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    What's New: Violin
    John Clare
    ,
    Ambrose Bierce wrote that the definition of a fiddle is “an instrument to tickle the human ears by friction of a horse's tale on the entrails of a…