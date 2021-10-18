-
City officials from Bloomington, Carmel, and West Lafayette — and other Indiana lawmakers — sent a letter to Duke Energy this week urging the utility to…
COVID-19 has put pressure on Indiana’s already struggling coal mining industry. Coal production dropped by nearly 37 percent last year — more than any of…
A bill, SB 386, that would create a pilot program to study a financing tool for retiring coal plants early is headed to Governor Holcomb’s desk. It passed…
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO has announced it will shut down half of it’s R.M. Schahfer coal plant in Wheatfield by the end of this year. That’s…
Lawmakers want to study a way to reduce costs for utility customers when coal plants retire early.While the rapid transition to renewable energy may save…
Five coal plants in Indiana ranked in the top 100 for both toxic and greenhouse gas pollution, according to a new analysis from the Center for Public…
Some Hoosiers and Appalachia residents are advocating for federal dollars to restore abandoned coal mines.The RECLAIM Act would free up $34 million over…
The Environmental Protection Agency has been tightening pollution standards for toxic emissions, and regulations are likely to increase in the future.The…
Indiana saw the third-largest decrease in coal use, nationally since 2007, a change the federal Energy Information Administration credits the reduction in…
Duke Energy's coal-fired power plant in Terre Haute is officially shut down. The company's air quality permit at the Wabash River Generating Station…