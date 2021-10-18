cold medicine

-
House and Senate lawmakers overwhelming approved bills Wednesday that give pharmacists a bigger role in helping stem the state’s meth cooking crisis. The…
Both the Indiana House and the Senate overwhelmingly approved bills that would block someone convicted of a drug crime from buying certain cold medicines…
Legislators may take a first step Monday toward deciding how much to limit access to Sudafed and similar medications.At the start of the session, House…
While Indiana lawmakers are considering different ways to reduce production of methamphetamine, police officers across the state are doing what they can…
A proposal to make some cold remedies prescription-only is taking a back seat, with a Senate committee instead endorsing a pair of less stringent…
Police and prosecutors are renewing a call to require a prescription for cold remedies containing psuedoephedrine.The decongestant is a key ingredient in…