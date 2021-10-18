College of Agriculture

-
Purdue University cut the ribbon Monday on a $15 million plant research center that's the first of its kind in North America.Researchers at the new…
-
Nine faculty projects aimed at recruiting and retaining underrepresented minority students will be funded through Purdue’s $1 million Diversity…
-
The sale of wool or sheep in Indiana will have a special assessment tacked on to it beginning next month.Members of the industry approved the checkoff…
-
The wind farm set to go up on Purdue’s campus is stalled.The company, Performance Services, is halting the project while it looks for new sources of…