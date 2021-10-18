-
As construction crews near the halfway point of Lafayette’s Combined Sewer Overflow project, they’re finishing off some big elements. Friday, the city…
At least one Indiana water company is warning its customers to be mindful of the chemicals they put on their lawns.Indiana American Water issued a press…
Tippecanoe County wants to establish a new major bridge tax to cover the costs of replacing large bridges 20 to 50 years from now. But, creating the tax…
More than 100 Indiana sewage systems, including those in Lafayette and West Lafayette, are undergoing millions of dollars in upgrades to comply with U.S.…
The State Street redesign is one of the most ambitious – and costly – projects the city of West Lafayette has ever attempted.But is its expected $60-80…