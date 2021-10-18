-
She Kills Monsters is a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired high-octane dramatic comedy opening Friday, April 12th at Purdue Theatre. WBAA's John Clare spoke to…
A William Shakespeare early comedy, The Two Gentlemen of Verona raises questions about the loyalty between two friends who are smitten with the same young…
This Sunday, Ed Asner performs at the Long Center. A one man play that is based on a true-life experience, "A Man and His Prostate" is an unlikely comedy…
Actor Edmund Gwenn – Kris Kringle from Miracle on 34th Street – is supposed to have said on his deathbed, “Yes, dying is tough, but not as tough as…