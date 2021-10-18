ConAgra Foods

-
Frankfort is looking to expand its population to fill industrial jobs Mayor Chris McBarnes is trying to lure to the city. The unemployment rate is around…
-
Though the effect on the Greater Lafayette area has gotten more press, the closure of I-65 north has touched Frankfort as well.This week on Ask the Mayor,…
-
The city of Frankfort is undergoing a construction binge of sorts. A ConAgra factory bigger than the Indianapolis convention center is being built,…
-
Food Finders Food Bank wants to make sure area students who qualify for free and reduced lunch at school won’t have to go hungry now that classes are…