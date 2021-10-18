-
The Lafayette Children's Choirs perform Lullaby of Bradway this Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church in Lafayette. WBAA's John Clare spoke with…
-
Purdue University's Symphonic Band and Varsity Band are featured Sunday afternoon at the Long Center. WBAA's John Clare spoke to conductor Matthew Conaway…
-
Purdue University's University Band, Campus Band, and Concert Band are featured Saturday night at the Long Center. WBAA's John Clare spoke to conductor…
-
The Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society presents a concert of music by Mozart and Dvorak on Sunday afternoon, February 26th, at Lafayette's Duncan Hall.…