The Purdue women's basketball team has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers beat South Dakota State University 83-68 in a…
Big Ten Tournament winner Purdue was chosen as the No. 4 seed in the Fresno Regional and will host first-and second-round contests of the 2012 NCAA…
By her standards, Brittany Rayburn had an off night. But, the Purdue senior stepped up when it mattered most to give the Boilermakers a 68-66 win over…
Sam Ostarello and Courtney Moses each scored 16-points for Purdue in the Boilers 66-47 win over Oakland.Ostarello also grabbed ten rebounds for her second…