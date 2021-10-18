Craig Rich

-
Purdue University is the latest school to offer free mumps vaccines to help combat the spread of a campus outbreak of the highly contagious virusFour…
-
A new ordinance requires all tattoo and body piercing shops in Tippecanoe County to obtain a permit.Officials say the new rules are for the health and…
-
Tippecanoe County officials have begun discussing an ordinance requiring a permit for businesses providing body piercings or tattoos.Health Department…
-
The Marion County Health Department has asked Tippecanoe County officials to partner with them on a new initiative designed to disseminate information…
-
The new director of the Tippecanoe County Health Department says his biggest challenge will be earningfederal accreditation for the department through the…