criminal code overhaul

-
Indiana judges will no longer be able to reduce sentences for serious heroin or meth dealers. The General Assembly made this change in the law this past…
-
Indiana prosecutors say they need help combatting the state’s drug crisis. The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Association is asking the legislature to…
-
The top-to-bottom rewrite of Indiana‘s criminal code takes effect tomorrow.The revised criminal code creates seven classes of felony instead of five,…
-
The Indiana General Assembly Tuesday made small tweaks to legislation passed earlier this year before it takes effect in July. Lawmakers and prosecutors…
-
Indiana lawmakers say they’re confident the legislature will be able to complete its overhaul of the state’s criminal code by next summer’s deadline. A…