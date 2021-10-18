-
The Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is sharing student contact information, on a voluntary basis, with companies looking to hire. The Career and…
High school courses in areas including cosmetology and culinary arts will keep their state funding in a version of the budget approved by the Senate after…
High school courses in areas like culinary arts and cosmetology could lose state funding if a budget proposal from Republican lawmakers passes. Educators…
The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet is giving an additional $1.5 million to career and technical education programs. The money is meant to offset the cost of…
Career and technical education programs across Indiana were allowed to begin hands-on classes Monday so students could finish course requirements. It’s…