-
In Vice President Pence's hometown of Columbus, Ind., there are a lot immigrants with H-1B visas who were affected by the on-hold executive order. Others are scared they could be next.
-
New census data puts Columbus, Ind. in the top 20 cities for start-up business growth nationwide. The numbers, released earlier this month, show that…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency has announced new fuel standards for big trucks, including a 25 percent cut to tractor-trailer emissions and fuel use…
-
More than 150 businesses from around the state are joining forces to advocate for LGBT rights this coming legislative session. Indiana Competes announced…
-
Gov. Mike Pence this week is working to gain more business from China.He’s on his sixth trade mission since taking office.China is Indiana’s fifth largest…
-
By Gretchen Frazee, Indiana Public MediaColumbus-based Cummins Incorporated and Indianapolis-based Angie’s List are two of 219 companies that have…