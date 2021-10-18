-
Purdue’s offense struggled from the start against Iowa. The Boilermakers pulled out to a 10-0 lead in the first half. But just three of those points came…
-
As sports moves ever into the world of analytics, studies show there's really no such thing as momentum in football.Still, Purdue learned something about…
-
A team with more than 70 underclassmen on its roster is bound to make mistakes.Mistakes born of youth, born of adrenaline, born of inexperience. And it…
-
Purdue's football team was outgained through the air. It committed more penalties than Western Michigan. And sophomore quarterback Danny Etling looked at…
-
The Purdue Football team kicks off the season tomorrow against Western Michigan.The Boilermakers are trying to rebound from a one-and-eleven finish last…