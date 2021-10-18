-
Some Eskenazi Health data was compromised in the ransomware attack earlier this month, according to a statement from hospital officials. It was obtained…
Nearly 4 million Hoosiers could be eligible for money from credit bureau Equifax after a 2017 data breach – but they have until Dec. 16 to file a…
Purdue University officials have admitted a mistaken e-mail from a financial aid official led to thousands of prospective student Social Security numbers…
For a second time in two-and-a-half years, IU Health Arnett Hospital has had to notify thousands of patients that some of their personal information may…
An Indiana medical software company says a data breach earlier this year has impacted 1.5 million people in Indiana, including 28,000 Indiana University…