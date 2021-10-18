David Blough

-
Though two teams were selected to play in this year's Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, for all intents and purposes, the Auburn Tigers were the…
-
For the second year in a row (and only the second time ever) the Boilermakers and Hoosiers met at the end of their respective seasons with only the other…
-
All seniors want to end on a high note, to go out on top. But, needing a win to become bowl eligible, even a good performance from a senior and a freshman…
-
For a third time this season, a top-25 team traveled to West Lafayette to play football against the Purdue Boilermakers. And for a third time the visitors…
-
They say you are only as good as your last game. And if that were the case, many people would have assumed that Purdue would have been the favorite in…
-
The Purdue Boilermakers traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska Saturday to try to double their win total on the year. Their opponent, Nebraska, had not won a game…
-
At the beginning of this game, many predicted it wouldn't be very close. Few outside of the Boilermaker faithful thought it would be a Homecoming game to…
-
Just how badly has the 2018 season started for the Purdue football team?In their first three games, the Boilermakers have been outscored by a total of…
-
The same guy who threw a bowl game-saving touchdown on the final drive of last season started the 2018 season opener for the Purdue football team. But he…
-
In his season-ending locker room speech to the Purdue football team last year at Bloomington's Memorial Stadium, athletic director Morgan Burke told the…