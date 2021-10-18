-
An Indiana Appeals Court overturned the feticide conviction Friday for a woman who took abortion inducing drugs. The case was the first time a woman has…
Indiana’s Eighth Congressional District will have a primary election recount on the Democratic side.In the days right after the election, Ron Drake led…
Former state lawmaker David Orentlicher has announced his return to politics.Orentlicher served six years in the Indiana House of Representatives before…
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act's tax subsidies was a major victory for the Obama administration. The healthcare law is…
An Indiana legal analyst says the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on marriage equality will lead to a federal civil rights statue targeting discrimination…
A top Indiana medical ethicist says the latest Supreme Court challenges to the Affordable Care Act may fizzle out.IUPUI law professor David Orentlicher,…
The gay marriage debate is expected to start in the US supreme court today, but how do justices go about navigating the varying states with varying…
The status of marriages between same sex couples in Indiana is still up in the air after a federal appeals court Friday stopped same-sex marriages until…