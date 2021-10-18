-
The search for pharmaceutical treatments for Alzheimer’s and dementia has so far been unsuccessful, but a new drug discovery center aims to change…
Eli Lilly has announced a promising drug that would have become the first disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has failed a late-stage…
More than 110,000 Hoosiers suffer from some form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. There's currently a growing trend to use more personalized…
A new report shows approximately 1 of every 60 Hoosiers suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.Statistics from the 2015 Alzheimer‘s Disease Facts and Figures…