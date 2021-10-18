-
An Indiana court said this week the state did have the authority to end federal unemployment benefits before an end date set by Congress. But it’s too…
Unemployed Hoosiers celebrate after an Indiana judge ordered the state Friday afternoon to restart federal unemployment benefits. That order directs…
Indiana will require out-of-work Hoosiers to prove they’re actively searching for work starting June 1, or else lose their unemployment benefits. The rule…
The Department of Workforce Development says it's on track to begin issuing extra $300 payments to unemployed Hoosiers on Sept. 21. However, there are…
More than 1 in 4 workers experienced unemployment last month in several Indiana counties. Data released Tuesday from the Department of Workforce…
Many workers concerned about their health as businesses reopen will lose their unemployment benefits when called back to work. There are exceptions, but…
Roughly 75,000 Hoosiers were among the more than 4.4 million Americans who filled out an application for unemployment benefits last week. It represents a…
Monthly numbers released Friday show Indiana’s March unemployment rate went up only a tenth of a percent. That doesn’t reflect the almost half million…
The Department of Workforce Development announced target dates when self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers can get unemployment…
Tens of thousands of Hoosiers lost their jobs almost overnight due to social distancing measures that help prevent COVID-19. The sheer amount and speed of…