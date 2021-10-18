development

-
West Lafayette mayoral candidate Zachary Baiel says if he’s elected, he’d like to see a greater diversity of developers spending money in the city –…
-
A developer is eyeing a vacant lot in West Lafayette for a new hotel.The company is MHG Hotels, LLC and it wants to rezone property along Tapawingo Drive,…
-
Area Plan Commission members voted in support of two rezoning requests for developments in Greater Lafayette.The first will allow Alcoa to expand…
-
Updated preliminary plans for a new retail-apartment complex in West Lafayette could go before the Area Plan Commission as soon as next month.The project,…