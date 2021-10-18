-
More than 11-percent of Hoosiers have diabetes and a proposal to outline the impact of the disease is making its way through the Indiana General…
-
About 11-percent of Hoosiers have diabetes and an estimated third of the state has pre-diabetes. A new start-up company will breed a rare type of pig used…
-
Two congressmen are calling on the federal Justice Department to investigate drug companies—including Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly—for possible price…
-
A diabetes prevention program developed in Central Indiana is the first preventative care program eligible for Medicare expansion. The initiative is now…
-
Indiana ranks 41st in the country for overall health, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report from the United Health Foundation.And it's…
-
A group of Indiana researchers is finding evidence that better treatment of cardiovascular disease could reduce the chance of a person developing…
-
Indiana University researchers are seeing success with a new treatment for adult-onset diabetes and obesity.The research found that a new treatment…
-
Researchers say a tax on soda could be an effective way of preventing diabetes, strokes and early deaths. But some wonder whether a tax would encourage people to substitute another empty-calorie drink, or other types of junk foods that were not taxed, for soda.