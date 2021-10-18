-
The Building Common Ground effort in the Lafayette area is taking another step forward.The initiative is a partnership between the Tippecanoe County…
-
A Tippecanoe County organization is doing its part to recognize fairness among area employers.Nominations for the Diversity Roundtable’s annual awards are…
-
The Greater Lafayette community is taking a closer look at immigration laws.A panel of experts spoke on the issue Monday night during a forum sponsored by…
-
The Diversity Roundtable is sponsoring a forum on immigration Monday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College-Lafayette.WBAA's Mike Loizzo talks…
-
The Tippecanoe County Public Library is leading an effort to get the community to talk about diversity.The library received a grant to conduct…