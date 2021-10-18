-
An 18-year veteran is taking over as Lafayette's police chief.Lieutenant Pat Flannelly will replace Don Roush, who is retiring at the end of the month to…
Lafayette’s police chief is retiring after 26 years with the department.Don Roush has been the lead officer for more than eight years, but is leaving to…
The Lafayette Police Department is showing off its new training center.The facility is at South and 13th streets, the site of the former Ford School, in a…
Legislation drafted by a Lafayette lawmaker is now law.Senator Ron Alting’s bill strengthening the ban on synthetic cannabanoids such as Spice and Bath…
An ordinance requiring some Lafayette bar and restaurant owners to obtain a license for entertainment events is going back to the drawing board.Police…
The Lafayette Police Department expects to start using its new training facility sometime next spring.The LPD is moving some operations into the old Ford…