Climate activists and West Lafayette city officials gathered Saturday to call on Duke Energy to commit to transitioning to 100% renewable energy.Duke…
City officials from Bloomington, Carmel, and West Lafayette — and other Indiana lawmakers — sent a letter to Duke Energy this week urging the utility to…
Duke Energy announced it will retire its Gallagher coal plant in New Albany, Indiana, more than a year early. This comes about a week after the northern…
Indiana lags behind other states when it comes to closing toxic coal ash ponds safely. That’s according to a new report by the Hoosier Environmental…
A new report from the Environmental Working Group says Duke Energy should be doing more to help customers who struggle to pay bills. Duke Energy Indiana…
Duke Energy officials say the company will install its first field of solar panels on a university campus in Indiana when it puts 7,000 photovoltaic cells…
The line of strong storms that swept across much of Indiana Tuesday left in its wake more than 16,000 power outages, according to Duke Energy.But Duke…
Duke Energy says they now expect to have power returned to customers on the near south side of Lafayette by 6 p.m. today.Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan…
The Environmental Protection Agency has been tightening pollution standards for toxic emissions, and regulations are likely to increase in the future.The…
Duke Energy's coal-fired power plant in Terre Haute is officially shut down. The company's air quality permit at the Wabash River Generating Station…