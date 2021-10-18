-
Harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani will perform Thursday and Friday nights at Duncan Hall for Purdue Convocations. WBAA's John Clare spoke with Esfahani about…
-
The next concert from the Lafayette Chamber Singers is Sunday afternoon, February 11th, and features selections for Valentine’s Day. Artistic Director…
-
The Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette is awarding its latest round of grants. The $102,492.65 will help five organizations with larger…
-
The Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society presents a concert of music by Mozart and Dvorak on Sunday afternoon, February 26th, at Lafayette's Duncan Hall.…
-
A quartet of musicians will fill Lafayette’s Duncan Hall with charming chamber music on Sunday afternoon as the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society continues…