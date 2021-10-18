Durkees Run

-
Lafayette residents can expect to see more large drainage pipe installed under city streets, and sewer customers can expect an increase in rates next…
More than 100 Indiana sewage systems, including those in Lafayette and West Lafayette, are undergoing millions of dollars in upgrades to comply with U.S.…
Work on a half a mile section of Sagamore Parkway in Lafayette could impact 16 property owners.The road project is still in the design phase and runs from…
Work on a sewer project in Lafayette will close an intersection for three weeks.City Engineer Jenny Leshney says Earl Avenue and Main Street will be shut…
Sewage rates for Lafayette residents could be increasing 30% by January 1st, 2015.City Engineer Jenny Miller says the money is needed to help pay for $33…