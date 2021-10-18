-
A bill that mandated new environmental regulations could not exceed federal standards is headed to the governor’s desk. It heads there only after…
-
Purdue research showing that during some months, residents along the Wabash River use an amount of water equal to the river’s entire volume has raised…
-
A Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill repealing the state’s common construction wage while also adding new requirements for contractors on public…
-
Senate lawmakers unanimously approved legislation Tuesday that its sponsor says will give “hope to the hopeless.” The Right to Try bill would allow…
-
Environmental advocates say the most encouraging environmental bill this session would help protect drinking water from contamination. The bill deals with…
-
Environmental and business groups are sounding the alarm on the need for comprehensive water policies in Indiana.The Indiana Chamber of Commerce recently…
-
The chairman of Indiana’s Senate Environmental Affairs Committee says it’s time for the legislature to begin developing a state water plan…but warns it…
-
The fines for illegally parking in a handicap space will double July 1.Senator Ed Charbonneau’s (R-Valparaiso) bill originally raised the minimum fine for…