Eddie Melton

-
The week leading up to our monthly conversation with Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski has been one of political comings and goings.Gary State Senator Eddie…
-
When she leaves office at the end of next year, Indiana education superintendent Jennifer McCormick will become the last person to be elected Indiana’s…
-
A Senate committee unanimously recommended creation of a special legislative study commission to investigate the Department of Child Services Monday.Sen.…
-
State lawmakers want to figure out how to identify and help school corporations before they fall into financial distress.Monday a study committee heard…