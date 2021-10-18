Elizabeth Erlewine

-
Purdue University Galleries presents “Memory of Hope, ” with works by photographer Aïda Muluneh at the Fountain Gallery from February 27 through March 31.…
-
A first for Purdue undergraduate students studying art and design, the Art and Design annual juried show is in the Robert L. Ringel Gallery inside Stewart…
-
The Sixty Square Inches Small Print Exhibition continues today for the 19th time, a tradition that began in 1977! This exhibit presents a current review…
-
Artist Jackie Head and Samantha Holmes are featured in the next Ringel Gallery exhibit, Tessellated. They'll speak at the opening, Thursday evening at…
-
Drawing Resurfaced II features work from contemporary artists working in the drawing medium from across the United States. The new exhibition opens today…
-
Indecisive Moment, a photography exhibit featuring 10 contemporary artists, runs through December 9th at the Robert L. Ringel Gallery in Purdue's Stewart…
-
Natalie Baxter's Clearly Confused runs October 3rd to November 4th at the Fountain Gallery in downtown Lafayette. Baxter is a soft sculptor creating “an…
-
Dong Yifang: Painting Through a Century of Change in China opens Monday, August 28 in the Robert L. Ringel Gallery at Stewart Center. It’s a new…
-
Forest of History is an exhibition installation from Myung Gyun, You at the Fountain Gallery from August 18th to September 23rd. It features a…
-
Purdue University Galleries latest exhibition is titled GIFTED: Selected Gifts to the Permanent Collection. Running July 5 to August 5, it will highlight…