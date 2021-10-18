-
Researchers from Purdue and other universities published a major global analysis of invasive species threats. The study found invasive species will…
Open the Purdue Tree Doctor app and select the kind of tree you’re having trouble with. Then scroll through several pictures to determine which ones look…
Millions of ash trees cover the state of Indiana, and experts say this is the peak time of year for the Emerald Ash Borer to destroy them.State leaders…
The four year process of taking an inventory of trees in Lafayette’s right-of-ways is complete. The survey does not include trees on private…
West Lafayette is going to start removing trees that have the Emerald Ash Borer.The beetle was found around the city and forester Bev Shaw says the plan…
Homeowners in Tippecanoe and surrounding counties who want to protect their ash trees from the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) have to act quickly. That’s…