-
A bill, SB 386, that would create a pilot program to study a financing tool for retiring coal plants early is headed to Governor Holcomb’s desk. It passed…
-
IUPUI’s engineering department is adding an additional focus on the future of energy.Purdue’s trustees voted last week to rename it the Department of…
-
Purdue is set to receive almost $20 million from the National Science Foundation to run a research center studying what its leaders are calling “bridge…
-
The sight of a meter reader making the rounds in Tippecanoe County will soon be a thing of the past—at least for customers of natural gas company…
-
The Purdue Institute for Civic Communication (PICC) is hosting its first forum Friday, September 13. The focus is on energy and includes a debate on the…
-
Congress gave the White House a tight, 60-day deadline for approving or rejecting the controversial pipeline, which would carry oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. If the president rejects the project, he's likely to be assailed on his commitment to job creation. But approving it raises real legal concerns.