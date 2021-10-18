-
The U.S. Department of Commerce estimates around a quarter of STEM jobs are filled by women, but an event in south central Indiana this weekend aimed at…
Research at Purdue has uncovered a naturally-occurring material that — in a phenomenon that seemingly defies logic — becomes thicker when it’s…
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology says the 20th anniversary of co-education at the school is being marked by a record number of female students this…
An event that had been whispered about for weeks was brought into the open Wednesday at Purdue – the arrival of a $40 million grant from the Lilly…
A former CEO of Lockheed Martin will be speaking at Purdue about the future of science and engineering. Norm Augustine has served as a U.S. Department of…
A five-year plan for the College of Engineering at Purdue includes hiring more faculty and staff who are women and minorities. That’s one part of the…
Purdue has moved up five spots in a global ranking of universities.Purdue is 56th in this year’s Academic Ranking of World Universities by the Center for…