-
Governor Mike Pence’s fiscal leadership team is getting a shake-up as longtime advisor Chris Atkins leaves the administration for the private sector.…
-
Although other issues have overshadowed them this session, the Indiana legislature entered the 2015 session with two major goals: pass a budget and write…
-
It‘s the Senate‘s turn next week to take up an ethics reform bill. Senate leaders tweaked some wording in the ethics bill before sending it to the…
-
Six candidates compete in a Republican caucus in Zionsville tonight to fill an open Indiana House seat.Rep. Steve Braun (R-Zionsville) resigned…
-
The Indiana General Assembly has three vacancies to fill this month before it returns to work January 6th. Republican precinct leaders in northeast…
-
A Democratic candidate for the Indiana House of Representatives has asked incumbent Republican Eric Turner (R-Cicero) to withdraw from November’s ballot…
-
Citizen advocate groups are concerned Speaker Brian Bosma’s decision to sponsor a comprehensive ethics reform bill next session will weaken the reform’s…
-
The ranks of leadership among Republicans at the Indiana Statehouse changed dramatically Friday. Indiana State Treasurer Richard Mourdock announced his…
-
More than 600 provisions of the Indiana code dealing with marriage could be impacted by a proposed constitutional amendment banning same sex unions.…
-
Governor Mitch Daniels says supporters of a statewide smoking ban accomplished about 90% of their goal. Smoking will officially be prohibited in public…