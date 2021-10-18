-
Lawmakers and child services stakeholders want to improve how Indiana reviews and reports on child deaths.A newly-formed oversight committee, created by…
Indiana's primary was notable for its domino effect, which went something like this:1. A sitting senator decides to retire.2. Two sitting congressmen run…
Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller is making his first bid for federal office, announcing Monday he will join a crowded field seeking to replace Ninth…
Congressman Todd Young's (R-9th) announcement he‘ll run for the Senate creates a second open U.S. House race in Indiana next year. Senator Erin Houchin…