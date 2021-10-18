Exodus Refugee Immigration and Catholic Charities Indianapolis

-
Exodus Refugee Immigration is expecting to resettle several Syrian refugee families in Indiana over the next few months, despite Gov. Pence’s continued…
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis has resettled a family of Syrian refugees in Indianapolis despite Governor Mike Pence's suspension of state…
The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Gov. Mike Pence to stop him from blocking federal funds that help Syrian refugees move to Indiana.The ACLU is…
At least two Syrian families are being redirected to other states after Governor Mike Pence’s decision to temporarily bar them from entering…