The Tippecanoe County Council will consider adding positions to the Public Defender’s office to counter rising costs in the county’s juvenile court.To…
The public ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush is set for next week. The robing and oath administration event is Friday, December 28 at 10…
Tippecanoe County’s new juvenile court judge received the oath of office from her predecessor. Judge Faith Graham was appointed to fill the vacancy left…
A juvenile magistrate is replacing Loretta Rush as the Tippecanoe Superior Court III judge.Governor Mitch Daniels appointed Faith Graham to fill the…