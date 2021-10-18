-
The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday Pfizer booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for certain groups of Hoosiers. This…
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday it is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after national guidance to do so. The state is…
The inspection of a special type of pharmacy in Hamilton County has Indiana experts examining licensing rules for the industry.When mass-produced drugs…
The FDA Tuesday announced required safety labeling changes for immediate release opioid pain medications, to warn both prescribers and patients of the…
Senate lawmakers unanimously approved legislation Tuesday that its sponsor says will give “hope to the hopeless.” The Right to Try bill would allow…
Senate lawmakers say they want to more time to work on a bill allowing terminally ill patients to try experimental drugs before sending the measure to the…
Health researchers found the the levels trans-fatty acids in some Americans' blood decreased by 58 percent between 2000 and 2009. They say it's a sign that the campaigns to ban food products with trans fats have been working.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug that treats cystic fibrosis by addressing an underlying cause of the disease. But the medicine, called Kalydeco, will cost nearly $300,000 a year.
The Food and Drug Administration is stepping up testing of orange juice after finding traces of a chemical fungicide that is not approved for use in the United States. Regulators are holding 13 shipments of imported juice at ports until tests are completed. Even so, officials say the fungicide residue does not present a public health threat.