-
The Hoosier State Line will make its final trip from Indianapolis to Chicago on Sunday.It's ending after Governor Eric Holcomb eliminated $3 million in…
-
Results are mixed one year into a two-year partnership involving the state, Amtrak, a private contractor and communities served by the Hoosier State…
-
Indiana’s 2015 tax amnesty program surpassed its goal of collecting at least $90 million. That ensures funding for key state programs, including the…
-
Indiana Department of Transportation officials have reached an agreement in principal with the Federal Railroad Administration to keep the “Hoosier State”…
-
5 p.m. MONDAY UPDATE: The president of the Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance is disappointed by INDOT‘s decision to end Amtrak’s "Hoosier State" rail…